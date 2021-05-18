A Man is Dead After a Fatal Car Crash Tuesday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man is dead after an early morning car crash and the southbound lanes of Northern Boulevard are temporarily blocked and traffic is detoured.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning around 4:40. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Northern Boulevard between Jackson Ferry Road and Lower Wetumpka Road, where they found an adult male victim who sustained life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. The driver sustained no injuries.