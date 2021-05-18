Alabama lawmakers approve ban on curbside voting

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers approved a ban on curbside voting. The Alabama Senate on Monday voted 25-6 for the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy that would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as well as forbid the setting up of voting machines outside a polling place. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Republicans portrayed curbside voting as fundamentally insecure, but Democrats argued would make voting easier for the elderly and others.

