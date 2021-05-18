Alabama Legislature: What Passed and Failed on the Last Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday concluded the 2021 legislative session. Here is a look at the key developments on the session’s final day:

WHAT BECAME LAW:

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama. The new law would allow people with one of 16 qualifying medical conditions— including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder, and chronic pain— to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. Sen. Tim Melson, the bill’s sponsor, estimated it will be 15 months before medical marijuana is available in the state. The approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year’s so-called “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill of the year in the House of Representatives.

WHAT PASSED:

CURBSIDE VOTING BAN

Lawmakers gave final approval to a bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy that would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as well as forbid the setting up of voting machines outside a polling place. The bill now goes to Ivey. The legislation sparked partisan debate as Republicans argued curbside voting is not secure but Democrats argued the state should be expanding voting access instead of restricting it.