Charity Event ‘Art in the Garden’ Raises $250K for Montgomery Christian School Scholarships

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Christan School has announced that their annual fundraising event, ‘Art in the Garden’ hosted by the Art Splash Committee was a success, raising $250k that will go towards scholarships for deserving students in need.

The “COVID-friendly” event was held in the backyard of Tom and Amy Methvin’s home in Montgomery’s historic garden district. “What can be better than helping our children?” Methvin said. “Because many children at this school through no fault of their own do not have the same chance in life as others do, we are glad to help these students lift themselves and their families out of poverty for generations to come.” The day-long event also included a Virtual Auction.