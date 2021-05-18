City of Greenville Unveils New Mural Downtown

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Greenville cut the ribbon Thursday on a new mural downtown.

The “Grateful for Greenville” mural, located at 110 E. Commerce Street, has a postcard theme that features highlights from the city.

A local artist teamed up with elementary students to complete the artwork.

The project was funded by a grant from Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development.

“We’re hoping that our residents are proud of it, which I know that they are from the feedback that we’ve got, but we’re also hoping with the Camellia City Trail that we bring tourism, that we bring people inside our community, that when they’re downtown shopping, when they’re on the bypass shopping and eating and playing in a golf course, they come and they check out the wonderful art that we have located on our mural trail,” ” said Tracy Salter, Executive Director of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

This is the second mural of what will be a mural trail throughout the City of Greenville.