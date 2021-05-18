Judge in Case of Father Accused of Killing Infant Son Recuses Herself

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned of new developments in the case against Caleb Whisnand, Sr. He’s the father accused of killing his 5-week-old son, whose body was found in Lowndes County last week.

Montgomery County District Judge Pamela Higgins has recused herself from hearing the case.

She cites “personal reasons from hearing or deciding any and all matters to be adjudged in this action.”

District Judge Tiffany McCord has now been assigned to the case.

Whisnand is charged with capital murder.. and is being held without bond. Investigators say his son Caleb Whisnand, Jr. died in Montgomery County of blunt force trauma to the head. Previously, the father said his son was missing, prompting a search involving dozens of law enforcement officers that had lasted for days.

