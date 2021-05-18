Lawmakers Delay High-Stakes Reading Test for 3rd Graders

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – After COVID-19 disrupted two school years, Alabama lawmakers on Monday voted to delay an upcoming state requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test before moving up to the fourth grade. The House of Representatives on Monday voted 68-27 for the bill by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, that would delay the promotion requirement, now set to take effect next year, by two years. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)