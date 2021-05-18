Longtime Andalusia Superintendent Retires After 35 Years

by Ja Nai Wright

Superintendent Ted Watson says he is retiring after one of the toughest school years in the history of his 35 year career. The Andalusia school system was one of the few in Alabama that continued in-person learning during the pandemic for the entire school year.

“Our kids most of them came to school and so our teachers were adamant that they wanted to make sure they taught those kids, and so as a result of that we had school from day one. And where as today a lot of schools are making plans to re-open, we never closed.” – Ted Watson, Andalusia Superintendent

As he reflected on his time as superintendent he expressed how proud he is of his staff for taking on this school year and making it as normal as they could.

“I have never in 35 years been so proud to have been superintendent of a group of people, they are awesome. I know it’s been tough on them it’s been tough on everybody but they just got after it and i’m so very proud for them and because of that the kids got to have a semblance of a regular school year.”

Watson Remained humble about his position and the accomplishments the school system has had. He gives all of the credit to the staff that he works with and the students for having the drive to want to be in the classroom. Now that his time as superintendent is coming to an end he is ready to pass on the torch and is confident that the school system will remain successful.

“Its just been a real honor, just been a real honor to work with such a distinguished group of people, and they are people you won’t hear about in Montgomery or anywhere else in the united states, but some of them in my opinion have established themselves as the G.O.A.T.S, the greatest of all time in their field so its just been an honor to work with them.”

The new superintendent for Andalusia School System is Daniel Shakespeare, he will take over June 1st 2021