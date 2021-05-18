NEW FBI: Most Wanted Tonight at 9!

by Janae Smith



“Hustler” — The team heads to D.C. to protect Ortiz’s former informant after a hitman tries to kill her. Also, Sarah helps Jess’ family prepares for Byron and Marie’s last-minute wedding on Jess’ farm.

ABOUT FBI: MOST WANTED

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the “Law & Order” brand, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising a child with her new wife; Special Agent Clinton Skye, the spiritual glue of the team and surveillance guru who was recruited by his brother-in-law, Jess; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics. Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: MOST WANTED is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.