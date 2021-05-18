New Selma Apartment Complex Holds Grand Opening Event

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Selma have a new — safe — affordable housing option to choose from in the city.

The Lodges on Lincoln held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event Tuesday morning.

The new apartment complex represents a more than $10 million dollar investment in the community.

It has 32 two-bedroom — 2 bathroom apartments. And 24 three-bedroom — 2 bathroom apartments.

“I am really excited about this property but I’m even more excited because the developer has indicated that this is just the beginning. There is an expansion coming. And so we’re seeing developers coming into the community to provide affordable housing to our citizens,” said Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

For more info about the Lodges on Lincoln — call (334) 539-5100.