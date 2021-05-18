Pay It Forward: Rachel Linch of Marion

by Ellis Eskew

This week’s Pay It Forward honoree is Rachel Linch from Marion. She is a teacher and makes a difference everyday in the lives of her students.

Linch has been a teacher for 38 years at Berean Baptist Head Start program in Marion.

She was nominated for Pay It Forward for all that she does for her students

“Because she’s an awesome teacher she goes up and above her duty. She will purchase things out of our own pockets for the children to make sure they have things. And she just has a way with the children,” said her nominator Deborah LeSure- Allen.

Her supervisors say she is one of a kind.

“I’m so proud of Miss Rachel, Miss Linch. She has been teaching 38 years at Berean Headstart and she works hard to develop activities and lessons that get children actively involved. She demonstrates commitment to the mission, values, and policies in her performance and her daily duties,” said Diane Ward.

For Rachel, her real reward is seeing her students succeed.

“For the main reason I wanted to be a teacher was that I love children, and I feel like every child is an individual person. I hope that over the years that I’ve been teaching that I’ve made some difference in some of their lives.”