UPDATE: Montgomery Police Shoot and Kill Kidnapping Suspect in East Montgomery

Montgomery Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Gibbons Drive in east Montgomery Tuesday night.

That is near the Microtel hotel behind the Chevron gas station near Exit 11 off of Interstate 85.

Police say a kidnapping investigation led them to the area around the hotel. There was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect was killed.

“Earlier today, we received a domestic call that stemmed from a domestic call earlier today, and then we received information that the suspect was possibly in this location at 100 Gibbons. So at that time when we pulled up, that’s when contact between MPD officers and the suspect took place and the outcome was an exchange of gunfire and the individual is pronounced dead at this time,” Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said at the scene.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.

As is standard in a case involving a police officer, the investigation has now been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.

