Selma Police Investigate City’s 7th Murder of 2021
From the West Alabama Newssroom–
Selma Police are investigating the city’s 7th murder of the year.
Police Chief Kenta Fulford says police responded to a shooting at around 8 o’clock Monday night — on the 1300 block of Tremont Street.
Officers say 36 year old Travaris Woods was shot… and having difficulty breathing when they arrived.
Fulford says Woods was taken to the hospital — where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting — call police at (334) 874-2125.