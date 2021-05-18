Some People in Montgomery Say They’ll Still Wear a Face Mask Even If It’s Not Required

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has noticed that some people in Montgomery aren’t yet ready to ditch their face mask even though COVID-19 cases are on the decline and restrictions are being eased.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

We found some folks at Eastdale Mall who are perfectly content with wearing a mask, at least for now.

“I feel comfortable with it and more protected than a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated. I have been, I think to protect myself and others I feel comfortable about wearing it a little while longer,” Chakee Swift told us.

“I just don’t want to get sick, and if I have it and I don’t know about it, I don’t want to get other people sick. Some people can’t handle a slight sickness like I can. It’ll hurt them really bad,” Paxton Price said.

Alabama’s statewide mask mandate ended April 9. Montgomery’s citywide order ended May 9. In the days since the CDC’s latest recommendation was released, many businesses have dropped their mask requirement.