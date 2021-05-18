The Look & Feel Of Summer!

by Shane Butler



It continues to look like an early round of summer-like heat is ahead for the deep south. High pressure will establish itself over us and that will keep plenty of sunshine around in the days to come. We could see mid to upper 90s during the first half of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue partly to mostly cloudy area wide. Scat’d showers remain mainly west of the I-65 corridor through the evening hours. Overnight is looking rainfree with temps falling into the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We should begin to see less cloud cover and lots more sunshine. The chance for a shower is still possible western areas but everyone else continues dry. Temps return to the mid 80s for highs. There will be an easterly wind 8-16 mph and that should help off set the heat just a bit.

THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: It’s looking mostly sunny with temps responding as afternoon highs manage the mid to upper 80s. Overnight looks quiet with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: This is when we expect the heat to crank up quite a bit. We will see afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. There will be abundant sunshine revealed under a blue sky. We don’t see any issues with any of your outdoors plans. Your best bet is seek out a cool place as temps soar into the 90s. This trend will continue well into next week. We could be approaching mid to upper 90s by Wednesday.