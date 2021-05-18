“The Wonder Years” to Return to ABC with Montgomery Connection

by Alabama News Network Staff

ABC has announced that it will reboot its hit series “The Wonder Years” this fall. It will feature a Black family living in Montgomery during the late 1960s.

Just like the original series that ran from 1988-1993, the show will look at life through the point of view of a boy who is coming of age. This time, it will be 12-year-old Dean, who is growing up with his middle-class family.

“The Wonder Years” will star Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams. Other stars include Elisha “EJ” Williams as 12-year-old Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage.

Look for “The Wonder Years” Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. on ABC 32 starting this fall!

— Information from ABC