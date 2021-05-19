A Shortage of Staff Is Affecting Local Businesses

by Ja Nai Wright

There is a major increase in the demand for employment, especially for local businesses. Restaurants in particular are having a hard time keeping up with the demands of their customers. Businesses all over are feeling the effects of the unemployment rate.

This has effected restaurants the most, causing food service to be slower and wait times to be longer. This is not only effecting local businesses but new businesses that are opening up.

Earlier this month, Governor Kay Ivey announced Alabama will no longer receive federal unemployment assistance after June 19th. She says the state of Alabama is giving the federal government our 30-day notice that it’s time to get back to work.