Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeks Your Feedback on Five-Year Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

You have the chance to share your input on the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities’ five-year plan, but time is running out.

There are only two weeks left to comment on the 2022-2026 plan’s draft goals and objectives regarding such areas as education and early intervention, employment, formal and informal community supports and health.

The ACDD state plan can be READ HERE.

The ACDD is responsible for developing a state plan, consistent with federal requirements. The draft is being released for a 45-day public comment period ending midnight June 2.

If approved, the state plan would begin October 1, 2021, and would continue through September 30, 2026.

“We’d like to have as much input into our plan as possible,” Darryle Powell, executive director of the ACDD, said in a statement. “Each of the goals and draft areas concerns all Alabamians, so we encourage the public to comment in these critical final weeks.”

The Council engages in advocacy, systems change and capacity building to address the most pressing needs of people with developmental disabilities and their families identified through public input, data, trends and other factors.

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) is comprised of 36 governor-appointed volunteer members, including people with developmental disabilities, family members and representatives of public agencies that serve them.

For more information, contact the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities at (334) 242-3973.

— Information from the ACDD