Alabama Town Magistrate Stabbed in City Hall Attack

by Alabama News Network Staff

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (AP) —A man who entered Bayou La Batre City Hall with plans to kill police officers stabbed and wounded the town magistrate. Police Chief Scott Dagg says a man walked into municipal offices for the city of 2,500 and stabbed magistrate Marcia Barnes on Tuesday. She is the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes. She was taken to a hospital and required stitches on her leg. A man was in custody, but authorities didn’t immediately release his name. The city is a seafood processing hub located on the Gulf Coast. It posted on its Facebook page that City Hall was temporarily closed.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved