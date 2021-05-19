ASU Baseball: DeGuzman named Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist

by Janae Smith

LUBBOCK, Texas | Alabama State junior Cristopher DeGuzman has been named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, announced Tuesday.

“When narrowing down our list to this level, we put extra emphasis on what the award embodies and states in the bio of my brother, ‘a slick fielding shortstop,’” said Larry Wallace, co-chair of the Brooks Wallace Award committee. “Numerous young men on this list exemplify that skill as well has hit for average and power.”

DeGuzman hit .370 in 40 regular season games, while posting a .969 OPS and recorded 57 hits. He recorded 14 extra-base hits, while scoring 44 runs and knocking in another 31. He also drew 21 walks and recorded a slugging percentage of .513 and had a .456 on-base percentage. The junior is the only selection from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on the list that was narrowed down from 100 on the initial Watch List.

The award, sponsored by Mizuno, honors the nation’s top shortstop, and will be presented this summer by the College Baseball Foundation. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, a slick-fielding shortstop who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. He passed away from leukemia at the age of 27.

DeGuzman joins a list that includes Andy Armstrong (Oregon State), Tommy Bell (Old Dominion), Ryan Bliss (Auburn), Collin Burns (Tulane), Branden Comia (Illinois), Cal Conley (Texas Tech), Benjamin Cowles (Maryland), Jason Dicochea (Santa Clara), Phillip Glasser (Youngstown State), Bennet Hostetler (North Dakota State), Cody Jefferis (San Diego), Kole Kaler (Hawaii), Kodie Kolden (Washington State), Ed Johnson (Tennessee Tech), Brooks Lee (Cal Poly), Matt McLain (UCLA), Channy Ortiz (Grand Canyon), Matt Richardson (Utah), Simon Scherry (Evansville), Spencer Schwellenbach (Nebraska), Benjamin Sems (Michigan), Trey Sweeney (Eastern Illinois), Liam Spence (Tennessee), Drew Swift (Arizona State), Jose Torres (North Carolina State), Tyler Wilbur (Southeast Missouri), Ernie Yake (Gonzaga), R.J. Yeager (Mercer), and Carter Young (Vanderbilt).

Alabama State opens play in the SWAC Baseball Tournament against Southern on Wednesday afternoon at 12 pm in Madison (Ala.) at Toyota Field.

