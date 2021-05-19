Bama Coach Nick Saban Encourages Fans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new public service announcement featuring University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine will start airing this week.

The PSA for TV and digital media says people should get their shots so that players and fans can safely enjoy loud and full stadiums in 2021.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it appreciates the support of Coach Saban and other notable figures in promoting COVID-19 vaccines. More than 11,000 Alabama residents have died due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Saban himself tested positive twice for COVID-19 during the football season last year. One of those tests was later said to be a false positive.

ADPH says data from last month shows there have been significant drops in hospitalizations among people age 55 and older, but this trend has not been seen in those under age 55.