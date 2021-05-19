Brundidge Woman Dies after Wreck Near Troy Walmart

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say a Brundidge woman has died after being injured in a two-car wreck on U.S. Highway 231 near Walmart.

Police say Tiny Merle Holte died at Troy Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say Holte was driving a car that was involved in a wreck with another car at around 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger in her car was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery in critical condition.

A passenger in the other car was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the wreck blocked all lanes on U.S. 231. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.