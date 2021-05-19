Burger King Introducing New Chicken Sandwich on June 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Burger King hand-breaded chicken sandwich is finally ready for a nationwide launch – and it’s named the Ch’King.

With all the fanfare around QSR chicken sandwiches, BK took it’s time to get it right… so right that the brand started to see posts on social during the market tests that the Ch’King might be better than the Whopper. Starting June 3, when you order a hand-breaded Ch’King on the BK app or website, you’ll get a free Whopper* included.

The Ch’King is served on a potato bun with crisp pickles and a savory signature sauce. The Spicy Ch’King features a tingling spicy glaze and the Ch’King Deluxe includes refreshingly crisp lettuce and a juicy tomato slice (no pickles, though).