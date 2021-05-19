Cocaine Worth More than $1 Million Washes Up on Beach at Gulf Shores

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police say late-night beachgoers in Gulf Shores found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine packaged in bundles washed up on the Alabama shore in an area popular with tourists.

They say the cocaine is worth more than $1 million.

Authorities say packages wrapped in plastic began coming in with the surf Monday night, and 30 bundles were eventually collected. A police spokesman says authorities probably will never determine the source of the drugs.

Drug traffickers sometimes use boats and airplanes to cross the Gulf of Mexico. The spokesman says officials typically get calls about once a year about smaller amounts of drugs being found along the shore.

