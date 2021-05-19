Court Hearing Set for Father Accused of Killing Newborn Son in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has learned that a preliminary hearing has now been set for Caleb Whisnand, Sr. He’s the man charged with capital murder in the death of his 5-week-old son.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4 at 9 a.m.

As we’ve reported, Montgomery County District Judge Tiffany McCord has been assigned to preside over the case. That happened after District Judge Pamela Higgins recused herself.

The body of 5-week-old Caleb Whisnand, Jr. was found in Lowndes County last week.

Investigators say the baby died in Montgomery County of blunt force trauma to the head. Previously, the father said his son was missing, prompting a search involving dozens of law enforcement officers that had lasted for days.

The father is being held without bond.

