Faulkner University Names David Fowler New Chief of Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner leadership announced David Fowler as the university’s new Chief of Police. He will begin his role on June 1.

The announcement follows current Chief of Police Phillip Calvert’s decision to step down after serving as Chief of Police for three years. He will remain a part of the Campus Safety and Police team at Faulkner Huntsville, where he will be closer to where he and his family live.

“During his 3-year-tenure as chief, Calvert has significantly enhanced several key areas within our Police Department such as the hiring of additional and highly qualified officers, enhanced resources, and improved safety protocol and campus communications, to name a few,” said Dr. Jean-Noel Thompson, Vice President of Student Services. ” We are truly grateful for the commitment, leadership, and countless hours Philip Calvert has given toward providing safe campuses for all of us to enjoy, and praise God he is still on our team!”

Fowler, who has served as a police officer for Faulkner, has more than 25 years of experience as a professional law enforcement officer, most of which has been served in various positions of leadership for the City of Prattville Police Department.

“Chief Fowler is a man of faith who enjoys engaging with and serving all members of our community,” Thompson said. “Chief Fowler’s vast experience as a high-ranking supervisor, trainer, and investigator; combined with his highly personable demeanor, brings much to our safety efforts within our Faulkner campus communities.”