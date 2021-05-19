Georgia Man Charged with Robbing Montgomery Credit Union
A Georgia man is charged with robbing the First Resource Credit Union in Montgomery.
According to court records, 41-year-old Christopher Torrance of Columbus, Georgia, walked into the credit union on Chestnut Street at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The records state he demanded $600 from a teller. The teller pushed a panic button, and police took Torrance into custody inside the credit union a short time later.
He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility and is charged with robbery.