Heat Levels Start to Rise

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: An upper ridge will begin to strengthen across the Deep South, setting the stage for continued dry weather and rising temperatures. Today, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with warm and breezy conditions as highs head towards the mid and upper 80s. For Thursday and Friday, expect mostly sunny days, fair nights, and highs in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s down to the south, especially by Friday.

HOT WEEKEND WEATHER: This weekend will be the hottest weekend so far this year across the state as the ridge remains in place. The weather stays dry, we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine both days, allowing for temperatures to range from the upper 80s to mid-90s across the state of Alabama.

CONTINUE HOT NEXT WEEK: The ridge holds, meaning hot temperatures and little, if any rain through the week with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid-90s, making it the hottest week so far this year.

Be Kind!!!

Ryan