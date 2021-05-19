Suspect in Alabama Slaying Fatally Shot after Police Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning in an Alabama murder case has died in a shooting by law enforcement. Alabama State Troopers say Timothy James Hogland pointed a gun at officers before he was fatally shot at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday along an interstate near Hayden.

Graysville police said that before the chase, officers had attempted to speak to Hogland about the May 13 slaying of Jeremy Joseph Sehhat, but Hogland barricaded himself in a trailer then escaped, making his way to the interstate. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Multiple agencies were involved and authorities didn’t say which officers fired their weapons.