The Feel Of Summer Already

by Shane Butler



High pressure continues to build over the deep south and this will dominate our weather until further notice. Each day will reveal lots of sunshine and temps respond with highs heading into the low to mid 90s by early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with temps falling into the mid to upper 60s for lows. The winds continue out of the east at 10-15 mph with higher gust.

THURSDAY: We’re expecting mostly sunny skies with temps warming into the mid to upper 80s. Some of our southern counties may snag the 90 degree mark. It will continue a bit windy with easterly winds 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: More of the same each day. Lots of sunshine along with warming temperatures. Highs manage lower 90s and lows in the mid 60s. No threat rain/storms to be found around here.

NEXT WEEK: We remain in a summer-like weather pattern with high pressure fully in control. Abundant sunshine along with dry air will help send temps into the mid to upper 90s!