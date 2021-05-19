U.S. House Approves Commission to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House has passed a bill to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sending the legislation to the Senate.

Republicans have increasingly lined up against the bipartisan investigation and aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump.

Democrats say the commission is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

The bill passed 252-175, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats to support it.

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year.

