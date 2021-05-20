$2,500 Reward for Fugitive Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, Wanted in Autauga and Chilton Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Timothy Wyatt 2

2/6 Timothy Wyatt 3

3/6 Timothy Wyatt

4/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



6/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers











Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Timothy Jabbar Wyatt.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force continues its search for him. Both the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office have submitted new requests for CrimeStoppers to air this case again.

Wyatt is wanted in Chilton County for attempted rape, kidnapping and assault. Investigators say in all cases, female victims were choked unconscious and beaten. A gun was used in one of the cases, according to CrimeStoppers, which says Wyatt is considered a dangerous sex offender with violent tendencies.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office says Wyatt is wanted for failure to appear in court for multiple charges. His bond has been revoked.

According to CrimeStoppers, Wyatt is known to have been in the area of Shelby County in late 2020 or early 2021.

U.S. Marshals say Wyatt has previous arrests for kidnapping, sodomy, rape, attempted rape, robbery, attempted murder, domestic violence, illegal narcotics possession, weapons violations and obstruction.

Investigators believe Wyatt could be hiding in Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, Clanton, Calera or Birmingham.

He is described as 6′ 1″ in height, weighing approximately 190lbs. He is 39 years old.

If you have a tip on where he can be found, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.