Are Things Getting Back To Normal? Some Montgomery Residents Think So

by Ja Nai Wright

As we got closer to the summer time we are starting to see an increase in events in downtown Montgomery. Today the Riverwalk stadium is hosting the AHSAA Baseball Playoffs which is drawing a pretty big crowd to the area.

We asked residents how it feels this time of year compared to last year and if it seems like things are getting back to normal. People are feeling secure now that some have been fully vaccinated and mask mandates are ending. More and more people are leaving their homes and enjoying life as they did before the pandemic.