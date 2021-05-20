ASU Baseball: Alabama State falls in tournament opener to Southern

by Janae Smith

MADISON, Ala. | A shorthanded Alabama State squad fell to Southern 3-0 in its opening game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

The West Division No. 3 seed Southern (16-27) got on the board in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to take an early 1-0 lead on Alabama State starter Breon Pooler (5-3), who went 7.1 innings, allowing a pair of runs on three hits while striking out eight.

The Jags added two more runs in the eighth on a pair of doubles down the left field line for the final margin.

The East Division No. 2 seed Hornets could never get on track against John Guienze (1-5) who pitched a complete game and allowed just two hits. Trevor Jurjevich led Alabama State (23-18) reaching base twice, while Chris Lewis and Angel Jimenez picked up hits for the Hornets.

Alabama State returns to action Thursday afternoon at Toyota Field against the loser of Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State with first pitch at 12 pm.

