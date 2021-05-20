Breezy Conditions Continue; Tropical Mischief???

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: The upper ridge strengthens across the Deep South, meaning continued dry weather and rising temperatures these days. Both days will feature a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few low 90s down to the south, especially by Friday. Breezy conditions will persist as well with easterly winds of 10-20 mph.

HOT WEEKEND WEATHER: Little change into the weekend, as the ridge remains in place. The weather stays dry, we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the Central and South Alabama.

HOTTER NEXT WEEK: The ridge remains in place so it will remain hot, and mainly dry. In fact, we may not see a a decent chance of rain in Alabama until Memorial Day weekend, so a good 7-10 days away. Highs much of next week will be in the low to mid-90s, and close to record levels.

IN THE TROPICS: A non-tropical low pressure system has developed within a broad area of cloudiness and thunderstorms about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The low is expected to develop gale-force winds later today while it moves generally northward. The low is forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters on Friday, and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent. If this system develops, it would be Ana.

