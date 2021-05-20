Gov. Kay Ivey Awards COVID-19 Grants to Dallas, Elmore and Perry Counties

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.2 million to help Dallas, Elmore and Perry counties in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The awards are part of more than $40 million given to Alabama under a program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Elmore County was awarded $600,000 to build a storage facility to house pandemic and other supplies for emergency needs.

Dallas County was awarded $400,000 to design and construct isolation cells in the Dallas County Jail to prevent the spread of communicative diseases.

Perry County was awarded $200,000 and will also use those funds to construct isolation cells in the county jail to prevent the spread of communicative diseases.

“Alabama is making tremendous progress in overcoming the obstacles that the COVID-19 pandemic presented,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these funds, and I am confident they will aid in our continued recovery efforts.”

Previously, it was announced that Autauga County would receive at $500,000 grant to construct a large storage facility to house pandemic supplies and other materials for COVID related events and disasters.