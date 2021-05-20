Ivey Signs Bill Allowing K-12 Schools To Teach Yoga

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama ban on yoga in public schools is no more.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed legislation to allow public schools to teach yoga.

The legislation sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, a former college athlete who did yoga as part of his training, says schools can opt to teach yoga if they choose.

The new law comes 27 years after the Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms.

