Update: Pedestrian Killed on Northern Boulevard Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The pedestrian who was hit and killed Tuesday morning has been identified. MPD says the man is Melvin Sanders, 46, of Montgomery. The accident happened in the area of Northern Boulevard between Jackson Ferry Road and Lower Wetumpka Road. Sanders was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries.

The driver was driving a 1990 Honda Accord and was the only one in the vehicle. MPD says they are still investigating the car crash, what they do know is that the Honda was traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard striking Sanders in the roadway. This will be the 9th Traffic Fatality of 2021.