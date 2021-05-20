Rain Very Unlikely While Temperatures Trend Up

by Ben Lang

Another mostly sunny, very warm, and breezy day is underway across central and south Alabama. While midday temperatures rose into the upper 70s to low 80s, afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance is slim to none, with any stray shower that tries to form this afternoon confined to far southwest Alabama, and outside of our area. Expect an east to southeast wind of 15 to 20 mph for the rest of the day, with gusts of 25-30 mph at times. Humidity might actually be a bit lower this afternoon compared to the last couple of days. Temperatures cool nicely this evening, with readings falling from near 80° at 7PM into the low 70s through 11PM. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Sunshine looks rather abundant Friday while winds remain quite breezy. Temperatures trend a touch higher, with daytime highs in the upper 80s. Expect an east to southeast breeze of 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts at times. Friday night lows recede into the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures trend even warmer over the weekend. Expect highs on either side of 90° Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature plenty of sunshine and some fair-weather clouds. Still, the rain chance remains nil.

Next week looks even warmer. High temperatures reach the mid 90s by Tuesday if not sooner. In fact, some if not all locations could reach the upper 90s if raw model guidance verifies. It’s hard to forecast upper 90s in late May, even here in south Alabama. Fortunately, extreme heat like this so early in the year usually doesn’t come with much humidity. Looks like that’s the case for the first half of next week. Again, rain chances remain zero with plenty of sunshine filling the sky. Afternoon high temperatures could decrease late next week. However, daytime highs likely still reach at least the low 90s next Thursday.