Summer Trying To Nudge Spring Out

by Shane Butler



We continue with a warm and dry weather pattern and it looks like it will be sticking around for quite a while. High pressure wants to be the dominate weather feature and it’s coming to have significant impacts over the deep south. Sunny days will lead to hot and dry afternoons. Temps are working their way towards the 90 degree mark. It will be reached and surpassed over the weekend and most of next week. Seems like summer wants to nudge spring out of the way a little sooner than normal.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild with temps dropping into the low to mid 60s for lows.

FRIDAY: We expect a mostly sunny sky with winds still up a bit out of the east at 10-15 mph. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs.

WEEKEND: High pressure really digs in and we notice a rise in temps. Abundant sunshine along with dry conditions will help send temps into the lower to mid 90s. Overnights will actually feel fairly comfortable with lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Little change is expected through Wednesday. Hot and dry conditions prevail. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Moisture will gradually return Thursday into Friday. This may be just enough to get a few showers going in parts of the state.