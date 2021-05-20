Wetumpka Woman Sentenced for Embezzlement, Failing to Pay Taxes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama has announced that 53-year-old Stephanie Hafley, also known as Stephanie Rooney, of Wetumpka has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for embezzling nearly $400,000.00 from her employer and failing to pay taxes.

In addition, Hafley was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $393,134.02 restitution and $108,610.00 to the IRS.

According to court records and statements made in court, from at least 2012 through 2016, Hafley was the office manager of Medical Care Associates (MCA) in Prattville, where she was in charge of handling the company’s finances.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, an FBI and IRS investigation revealed that Hafley wrote checks from MCA’s bank account and deposited them into her personal account. Over a four-year period, records indicate that Hafley embezzled approximately $393,000.00 from MCA. Hafley’s failure to report the stolen income resulted in an aggregate tax loss of over $100,000.00.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, Hafley was charged on November 1, 2019 with two counts of bank larceny and one count of including false information on a federal tax return. Hafley pleaded guilty to the charges on May 26, 2020.

— Information from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Alabama