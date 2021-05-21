CrimeStoppers: Opelika Police Searching for 2 Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft case and needs your help in identifying 2 suspects. The theft happened at Integrity Auto Service, located at 1007 Geneva Street. On May 13, the suspects stole catalytic converters from three vehicles between 1:30 am and 2:30 am.

The first suspect described as a white male can be seen on camera wearing a black pullover, jeans, and brown boots. The second suspect described as a white female can be seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information on these suspects Opelika Police ask that you call them at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the hotline 215-STOP (7867).