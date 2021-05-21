Family Of Inmate Larry Brown, Speaks Out About His Murder

by Ja Nai Wright

The family of Larry Brown held a press conference Friday to announce they are planning to sue for his murder. Mr. Brown is the fourth inmate to be killed within an Alabama prison in the past few weeks.

The families attorney Julian McPhillips is filing the lawsuit by next week. He hopes that the lawsuit he is working on will help end some of the injustices in the prison system.

Browns’ death marks the fourth known fatality in May alone, despite his injury occurring in April.

Brown sustained injuries to his head. He ended up having brain surgery but was still unresponsive. He was then placed on life support until May 5th when he was taken off. His family was not made aware of the incident until after he was already on life support.

The family says that the prison did not keep them updated on the condition of Mr. Brown and that is a part of the reason for the lawsuit.

Statement from the Alabama Department Of Corrections:

The ADOC can confirm that Larry Brown, a 42-year-old inmate who was serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery, kidnapping, and rape out of Jefferson County at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, Alabama, unfortunately passed away on May 5, 2021. The ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) is investigating Brown’s death. More information will be available upon the conclusion of the investigation.