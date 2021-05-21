Former Montgomery Police Officer Aaron Cody Smith’s Appeal Denied

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal from former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith. He had appealed his manslaughter conviction.

He was convicted in November 2019 in the shooting death of Greg Gunn of Montgomery. Gunn was unarmed when he was shot on McElvey Street in 2016.

Smith was sentenced to 14 years in prison in January 2020. In April of 2020, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced that the city reached a confidential settlement with the family of Gunn.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has issued a statement regarding the denial of Smith’s appeal:

“This has been a long and difficult process for the Gunn family, our office, and the City of Montgomery. I am happy that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled today that Aaron Cody Smith’s conviction will stand. I promised this community at the beginning of this process that we would seek justice. Today, justice has prevailed again. We will immediately file a motion with the Court asking that Smith be taken into custody and returned to the Alabama Department of Corrections to continue serving his sentence for the killing of Gregory Gunn.”

Bailey said he and the DA’s Office Violent Crime Unit prosecutors proved in court that Smith chased Gunn without legal cause, tasing him multiple times and then beating him with a metal baton about his body including his head. Bailey says it was proven in trial that Smith, without being provoked, shot Gunn first in the back and then multiple times in other parts of his body.