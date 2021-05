Hot & Rainfree

by Shane Butler



Looks like we’re skipping past the rest of spring and heading right into summer! High pressure will carve us out some sunny and hot conditions over the weekend and all of next week. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps climbing into the lower to mid 90s. We remain void of any rain activity and the outlook beyond late next week isn’t looking to promising. It’s basically a hot and dry weather forecast until further notice. Try to keep cool and have a great weekend!