Medical Breakthroughs: More Kids are Seeing Doctors Virtually

by Alabama News Network Staff

The more severe a patient’s obstructive sleep apnea is, the greater their risk of contracting covid-19. That’s according to a new study by Kaiser Permanente. Researchers found patients who used a CPAP machine at least two hours every night to keep their airway open were less likely to contract covid compared to sleep apnea patients who did not use a CPAP.

And a new national poll finds 1 in 5 parents say their child had a virtual health visit over the past year and most were satisfied with their experience. the study by researchers from the University of Michigan found some parents are still hesitant about telemedicine, especially lower-income parents worried about technology issues.

