Meet the Candidates for House of Representatives District 78

by Jerome Jones

The special primary election for Alabama House of Representatives is Tuesday, May 25th.

District 78 covers South, West, and North Montgomery.

Four Democrats are vying for the position.

The candidates are Terance “Watchdog” Dawson, Roderick Thornton, Kenyatte Hassell, and Donald “Don” Williams.

The winner of Tuesday’s special primary election will face Republican Loretta Grant.

Click here to find polling places, and to check for your district.