Plenty Of Sunshine As Temperatures Rise This Weekend

by Ben Lang

A new day but the same old weather pattern across central and south Alabama. Temperatures cooled into the 60s this morning, but high temperatures are set to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Midday temperatures were already in the low 80s. Again, humidity remains tolerable and plenty of sunshine fills the Friday afternoon sky. Winds remain breezy, out of the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts at times. Temperatures remain warm this evening, with low to mid 80s holding on through 7PM. Temperatures hold in the 70s through the rest of the evening, but overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

Our weekend mornings begin mild, but afternoon high temperatures turn up another notch. Saturday features high temperatures in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds remain out of the east, but perhaps not as strong as Friday. Sunday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and dry, with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures trend even higher next week. Expect highs in the lower to mid 90s Monday, with most locations in the mid 90s Tuesday. It’s not out of the question that some locations reach the upper 90s, especially if some model guidance proves true. There’s certainly time for our forecast to trend hotter between now and early next week. Stay tuned. Either way, when temperatures get this warm in late May, it’s usually with tolerable humidity. That looks like the case this time too, so there won’t be an oppressive heat index factor.

Temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s through the rest of the week in all likelihood. The sky remains mostly sunny through Thursday, though there are some indications the hot and dry pattern breaks down towards the end of next week. If so, there’s a chance for spotty afternoon shower to return to the forecast. However, don’t count on a significant chance for rain.