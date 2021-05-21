Q & A with ASU professor Dr. Denise Davis-Maye

By: Lillian Lalo

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – Alabama State University Professor, Dr. Denise Davis-Maye, shares ways parents can support their young adult children’s mental health as they transition to college.

Q:

Many people are starting to think about college next year – which is a huge emotional adjustment that can impact a student’s mental health. As a professor, what do you see as students make that adjustment?

A:

There are several stressors that new college students have to manage. Whether it’s academic challenges, financial strain, or the development of relationships, all of these factors can cause mental health challenges. But, primarily, depression and anxiety are huge issues for college students.

Q:

How has the global pandemic impacted students?

A:

A number of our students are managing exceptional challenges. We are making sure that we are available, and our students recognize that what they’re going through is not typical, and they are not alone.

Q:

What advice would you give parents who have a high schooler just about to go off to college? What advice might help with that transition?

A:

Start the discussions about mental health before they leave. Identify some tool kit that the students will have access to once they arrive on campus. Talking to your young person about how they manage stressors and experience stress. Establish a regular point of contact. The point of that is not really keeping up with them- it’s more about having a baseline for their emotional status. So when something changes, you will be able to identify them.

Q:

What are some warning signs that a student’s mental health might be suffering?

A:

Sudden mood changes are the biggest indicators. If you have a really talkative kid, then suddenly, they’re not talking… that is something you need to be conscientious of. Or if you have a quiet kid, and all of a sudden they are very talkative, that could be a warning sign too. That’s a mood change.

Q:

For students who think they may need mental health help, what are the first baby steps they should take?

A:

Talk to someone. Talk to a friend. Don’t worry about where that information goes after that. Get it off of your chest. And by telling someone else about it, you are releasing it.

Hopefully, the individuals you speak to will be able to provide some support and help you get to the professional that can help you manage the challenge.

For more information about Dr. Davis-Maye, click here.