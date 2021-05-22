Mild Saturday Night But Hot Sunday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a warm day for central and south Alabama. A mix of sun and clouds filled the sky throughout the day. Although it seemed surefire that temperatures would peak in the upper 80s in most locations, highs were generally in the mid 80s outside of far south Alabama. Not necessarily a bad thing. However, temperatures likely trend warmer and will likely be downright hot Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy cooling temperatures for this evening and overnight. Expect low 80s through 7PM, then mid 70s by 9 and low 70s at 11PM. Overnight temperatures look mild once more, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday starts a stretch of hot weather for central and south Alabama. It looks like daytime highs reach the low 90s in most locations. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky as our streak of rain-free weather continues. Sunday night lows still fall into the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Heat continues to build in next week. It looks like the start of the week is the hottest, with high temperatures potentially in the mid to possibly upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. Expect a partly cloudy sky each day, with no rain either day. Temperatures won’t fall as far either night, with lows in the upper 60s. The heat could back down a bit for the Wednesday through Friday time-frame. Wednesday and Thursday could feature a mostly sunny to sunny sky, with rain extremely unlikely either day. A stray shower could form somewhere in our area Friday. But even though we may not see highs in the mid or upper 90s for the second half of the week, temperatures likely still reach the low 90s each afternoon.

Memorial Day Weekend looks hot and mainly dry. Humidity may rise somewhat by then, while high temperatures reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out either day, but a significant rain chance looks unlikely at the moment.